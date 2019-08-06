Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) Reaches $163.21 After 6.00% Up Move; Equus Total Return (EQS) Has 1 Sentiment

Equus Total Return Inc (EQS) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 5 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 5 sold and trimmed holdings in Equus Total Return Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 1.71 million shares, down from 1.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Equus Total Return Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

Equus Total Return, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, preferred equity financing, . The company has market cap of $21.78 million. The fund invests in small to mid sized companies and acts as a lead investor. It has a 7.32 P/E ratio. It invests in companies engaged in the alternative energy, real estate, healthcare, education, e-learning, leisure and entertainment, and foreign investment sector in the United States, China, India, and Europe.

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Equus Total Return, Inc. for 172,477 shares. West Family Investments Inc. owns 243,803 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.07% invested in the company for 895,000 shares. The New York-based Wynnefield Capital Inc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Kazazian Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 17,286 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.44 million activity. The insider Kanes Stephen sold 22,948 shares worth $3.44 million.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $8.35 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus , as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus.

