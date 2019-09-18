Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) Reaches $157.18 After 5.00% Down Move; Pyxis Tankers (PXS) SI Increased By 4.71%

Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) had an increase of 4.71% in short interest. PXS’s SI was 259,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.71% from 248,200 shares previously. With 94,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS)’s short sellers to cover PXS’s short positions. The SI to Pyxis Tankers Inc’s float is 7.1%. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.0101 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2201. About 58,393 shares traded. Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) has risen 15.95% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical PXS News: 14/05/2018 – PYXIS TANKERS INC PXS.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.03; 23/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–PB – Pyxis Cabinets, 657A83007 CAREFUSION SOLUTION LLC – 36C25518Q0218; 14/05/2018 – PYXIS TANKERS INC QTRLY VOYAGE REVENUES OF $6.6 MLN, DOWN 13.7%; 23/03/2018 – Pyxis Tankers Announces Filing of Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 – Pyxis Tankers 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 15/03/2018 – RPT-PYXIS TANKERS INC PXS.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.08; 15/03/2018 – PYXIS TANKERS INC – QTRLY VOYAGE REVENUES $7.2 MLN VS $7.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – PYXIS TANKERS INC – CAPITAL MARKETS CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR TANKER COMPANIES; 14/05/2018 – Pyxis Tankers Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 15/03/2018 – RPT-PYXIS TANKERS INC. ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

The stock of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.36% or $7.16 during the last trading session, reaching $157.18. About 175,868 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation firm with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. The company has market cap of $25.73 million. The Company’s fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 24, 2017, the firm operated a fleet of six double hull product tankers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold Sage Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.01% or 3,587 shares. Columbus Circle Investors accumulated 100,220 shares. 424,964 were accumulated by Bamco New York. Walleye Trading Llc owns 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 2,616 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The accumulated 254,273 shares. Sectoral Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.53% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). 17,500 are held by Gam Holdg Ag. Exane Derivatives invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Aperio Group Ltd holds 0.01% or 7,515 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Lc owns 5,923 shares. Us Bankshares De has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Inc Ca invested 0.22% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Vanguard Gru owns 4.61M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Prelude Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 2,992 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAGE Therapeutics has $232 highest and $205 lowest target. $213.33’s average target is 35.72% above currents $157.18 stock price. SAGE Therapeutics had 8 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $232 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. Guggenheim maintained the shares of SAGE in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Ladenburg.

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-3.37 earnings per share, down 28.14% or $0.74 from last year’s $-2.63 per share. After $-3.28 actual earnings per share reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.74% negative EPS growth.