Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) EPS Estimated At $-3.37; Coherent Has 1.19 Sentiment

Analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report $-3.37 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.74 EPS change or 28.14% from last quarter's $-2.63 EPS. After having $-3.28 EPS previously, Sage Therapeutics, Inc.'s analysts see 2.74% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $141.4. About 290,187 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500.

Coherent Inc (COHR) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 119 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 100 decreased and sold positions in Coherent Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 24.24 million shares, up from 24.08 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Coherent Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 80 Increased: 83 New Position: 36.

Central Securities Corp holds 7.28% of its portfolio in Coherent, Inc. for 350,000 shares. Terril Brothers Inc. owns 161,019 shares or 7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Beaconlight Capital Llc has 4.52% invested in the company for 126,868 shares. The Minnesota-based Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc has invested 3.82% in the stock. Skylands Capital Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 147,400 shares.

Analysts await Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 79.87% or $2.38 from last year’s $2.98 per share. COHR’s profit will be $13.93M for 63.52 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Coherent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.78% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.69% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $152.45. About 228,651 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (COHR) has declined 14.66% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500.

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers and laser technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.54 billion. It operates through two divisions, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. It has a 29.43 P/E ratio. The firm designs, makes, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $7.30 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus , as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). It currently has negative earnings. The company's product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and Parkinson's diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold Sage Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.