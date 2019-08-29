Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 167 94.72 N/A -9.74 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 771 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Demonstrates Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sage Therapeutics Inc. are 20.1 and 20.1. Competitively, Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has 30.3 and 30.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sage Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $213.33, and a 26.96% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.75% and 73.4% respectively. Insiders held 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Stoke Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.