Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) Comparison side by side

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 165 95.43 N/A -9.74 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 12.15 N/A -0.37 0.00

Demonstrates Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sage Therapeutics Inc. are 20.1 and 20.1. Competitively, Principia Biopharma Inc. has 15 and 15 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 25.62% for Sage Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $212.67. Meanwhile, Principia Biopharma Inc.’s average target price is $50, while its potential upside is 22.97%. The results provided earlier shows that Sage Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Principia Biopharma Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.75% and 97.3%. About 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Principia Biopharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.