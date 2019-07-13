Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Comparing side by side

Both Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 158 107.08 N/A -9.74 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 11.67 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9%

Liquidity

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio is 20.1. On the competitive side is, Novan Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novan Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00 Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 11.96% at a $212.67 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.6% of Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 35.49% of Novan Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -1.94% -0.36% 5.98% 27.58% -2.09% 74.39% Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Novan Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Novan Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.