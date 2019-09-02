Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 168 5504.63 N/A -9.74 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sage Therapeutics Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.51 beta indicates that Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 151.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 and a Quick Ratio of 20.1. Competitively, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Sage Therapeutics Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$213.33 is Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 24.27%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sage Therapeutics Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.75% and 3.1%. 1.2% are Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.