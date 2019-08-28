Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 167 94.72 N/A -9.74 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2097.24 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sage Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sage Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Volatility and Risk

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.51 beta. From a competition point of view, NantKwest Inc. has a 2.34 beta which is 134.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio is 20.1. On the competitive side is, NantKwest Inc. which has a 4.1 Current Ratio and a 4.1 Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sage Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a 26.96% upside potential and an average price target of $213.33. On the other hand, NantKwest Inc.’s potential downside is -2.34% and its average price target is $1.25. The results provided earlier shows that Sage Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than NantKwest Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sage Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.75% and 8.5%. Insiders held 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 21.5% of NantKwest Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than NantKwest Inc.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats NantKwest Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.