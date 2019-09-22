Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 168 5301.34 N/A -9.74 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 41.35 N/A -0.92 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Volatility & Risk

Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.51 beta, while its volatility is 151.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited’s 85.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio is 20.1. On the competitive side is, Mesoblast Limited which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Mesoblast Limited

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Mesoblast Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.