Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 164 88.30 N/A -9.74 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 28.65 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.51 beta indicates that Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 151.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Mesoblast Limited’s 1.85 beta is the reason why it is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

20.1 and 20.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sage Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Mesoblast Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Mesoblast Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Sage Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $212.67, and a 35.77% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares and 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited shares. Insiders owned 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Mesoblast Limited.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Mesoblast Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.