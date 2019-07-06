Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Contrasting side by side

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 154 99.82 N/A -9.74 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Demonstrates Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -210% -77.6%

Liquidity

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio is 20.1. On the competitive side is, Leap Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Sage Therapeutics Inc. is $212.67, with potential upside of 20.10%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.5% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.3% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Leap Therapeutics Inc. has 13.26% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -1.94% -0.36% 5.98% 27.58% -2.09% 74.39% Leap Therapeutics Inc. -8.33% -12.5% -1.28% -62.98% -79.3% -23%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. has 74.39% stronger performance while Leap Therapeutics Inc. has -23% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.