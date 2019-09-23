Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Contrasting side by side

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 168 5185.58 N/A -9.74 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.72 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 represents Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.51 beta, while its volatility is 151.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.78 beta is the reason why it is 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

The current Quick Ratio of Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 20.1 while its Current Ratio is 20.1. Meanwhile, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.75% and 55.3%. Insiders owned 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.