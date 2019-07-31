Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Comparison side by side

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 164 90.78 N/A -9.74 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 2 119.16 N/A -2.25 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -480.1% -263.1%

Volatility and Risk

Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 185.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.85. Competitively, BioPharmX Corporation’s 104.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.04 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 20.1 while its Current Ratio is 20.1. Meanwhile, BioPharmX Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioPharmX Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Sage Therapeutics Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00 BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $212.67, while its potential upside is 32.05%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sage Therapeutics Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 98.75% and 18.9% respectively. Insiders held 1.3% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.7% are BioPharmX Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -1.94% -0.36% 5.98% 27.58% -2.09% 74.39% BioPharmX Corporation 2.39% -42.9% -49.78% -72.02% -74.47% -53.28%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while BioPharmX Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors BioPharmX Corporation.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.