Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) Comparison side by side

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 164 90.62 N/A -9.74 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.55 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sage Therapeutics Inc. are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Its competitor Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is 10.9. Sage Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $212.67, while its potential upside is 32.29%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.75% and 55.1%. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.