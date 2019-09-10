Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Contrasting side by side

Both Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 168 4753.98 N/A -9.74 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.43 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Volatility and Risk

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.51 beta. Agenus Inc.’s 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.1. The Current Ratio of rival Agenus Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a 43.89% upside potential and a consensus target price of $213.33. Meanwhile, Agenus Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 61.81%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Agenus Inc. seems more appealing than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares and 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares. 1.2% are Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Agenus Inc.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Agenus Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.