Saga Communications (SGA) Shareholder Minerva Advisors Has Increased Position by $1.21 Million as Market Value Declined; Bridgecreek Investment Management Increases Holding in Western Digital (WDC)

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 39.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 32,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 115,115 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47M, up from 82,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $63.68. About 611,825 shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Saga Communications Inc (SGA) by 42.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 40,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 135,914 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18 million, up from 95,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Saga Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.47M market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.36. About 1,407 shares traded. Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEMKT:SGA) has declined 15.38% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SGA News: 26/03/2018 – Saga Comms Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 23 Days; 24/05/2018 – Saga Commun, Inc. Names Warren Lada to Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC – INCREASED BOARD SIZE TO SEVEN, APPOINTED WARREN LADA TO BOARD EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 23/05/2018 – Saga Communications Chief Operating Officer Warren Lada to Retire; 08/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY NET REVENUE INCREASED 7.1% TO $28 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Saga Communications; Board Size Increasess to Seven; 23/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, REPORTS RETIREMENT OF COO; 24/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Names Warren Lada to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Saga Communications 1Q Rev $28M; 06/03/2018 Saga Communications 4Q EPS $2.51

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bancorporation accumulated 0.03% or 65,219 shares. Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Iridian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation Ct invested in 2.86% or 4.16M shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co owns 12,400 shares. Victory Cap Management owns 60,113 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc has 8,576 shares. First Midwest National Bank Tru Division holds 4,312 shares. 47,986 were reported by Next Financial Grp Incorporated. 152,232 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Royal London Asset Mngmt, United Kingdom-based fund reported 114,395 shares. Amer Intll Grp Inc Inc has 1.28% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Mackay Shields Ltd has 44,833 shares. Olstein Capital Lp holds 189,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 3.83 million shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc holds 4.62M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.37, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold SGA shares while 7 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.49 million shares or 0.16% more from 4.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Management owns 0.03% invested in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) for 41,424 shares. Savings Bank Of America De holds 0% or 2,109 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Inc accumulated 203,519 shares. Seizert Prtnrs Lc invested 0.03% in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 12,700 shares. 9,326 are held by Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated. 2,529 are owned by Barclays Public Lc. Ameritas Investment Partners reported 394 shares stake. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc has invested 0% in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). Bridgeway Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 33,000 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 315 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 153,955 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 37,638 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 970 shares. Minerva Advisors Lc has invested 2.26% of its portfolio in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA).

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28M and $184.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 32,000 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $227,781 activity.