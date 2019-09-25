Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA) At $30.04 Forms Bottom; Criteo S.A. – American Depositary Shares (CRTO) Shorts Down By 1.23%

Criteo S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CRTO) had a decrease of 1.23% in short interest. CRTO’s SI was 1.53 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.23% from 1.55 million shares previously. With 569,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Criteo S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s short sellers to cover CRTO’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.06. About 15,236 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q REV. EX-TAC $240.0M, EST. $233.0M; 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230

Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA) formed multiple bottom with $28.84 target or 4.00% below today’s $30.04 share price. Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA) has $178.61 million valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.04. About 3,966 shares traded. Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) has declined 15.38% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SGA News: 24/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Announces that Chris Forgy is Appointed Senior Vice President/Operations; 24/05/2018 – Saga Communications; Board Size Increasess to Seven; 06/03/2018 – Saga Communications 4Q Rev $31.5M; 08/05/2018 – Saga Communications 1Q EPS 26c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saga Communications Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGA); 24/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Names Warren Lada to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Saga Communications 1Q Net $1.53M; 24/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC – INCREASED BOARD SIZE TO SEVEN, APPOINTED WARREN LADA TO BOARD EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 06/03/2018 Saga Communications 4Q EPS $2.51; 23/05/2018 – Saga Communications Chief Operating Officer Warren Lada to Retire

More notable recent Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Criteo S.A.’s (NASDAQ:CRTO) ROE Of 9.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Criteo announces MoPub conversion rate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Criteo SA: Investors Have Misunderstood Regulations On Ad-Retargeting – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Criteo evaluated by Gartner in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Ad Tech – PRNewswire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Think Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold Criteo S.A. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.93 million shares or 5.44% less from 49.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) or 3,357 shares. Clearbridge Invests reported 0% stake. Seizert Cap Prns Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Value Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.61% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Rice Hall James And Limited Liability invested in 0.78% or 1.36 million shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 368,564 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement holds 111,288 shares. Atria Limited Liability Com invested in 21,772 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 14,275 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated reported 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Sg Americas Limited stated it has 143,579 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 84,041 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 46,757 shares.

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. The companyÂ’s Criteo Engine solution includes recommendation algorithms that create and tailor advertisements to specific user interest by determining the specific services and products to include in the advertisement; prediction and predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a userÂ’s engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. It has a 15.07 P/E ratio. The Company’s Criteo Engine solution also consists of dynamic creative optimization; software systems and processes that enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the prediction abilities of its models.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $227,781 activity. 3,605 Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) shares with value of $101,216 were bought by TOWERVIEW LLC.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.37, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold Saga Communications, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.49 million shares or 0.16% more from 4.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Denali Advisors Limited Co holds 0% or 133 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management, a California-based fund reported 9,326 shares. American Gru invested in 0% or 2,416 shares. Panagora Asset Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 507,601 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru owns 203,519 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 315 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) for 293,321 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 5,566 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% or 37,638 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 421,913 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md stated it has 628,955 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley accumulated 129 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 2,529 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Minerva Advsr Ltd Company has invested 2.26% in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA).