Safety Insurance (SAFT) Share Price Rose While Marshall Wace Llp Has Cut Its Position by $543,606; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Share Price Rose, Bristol John W & Company Has Increased Position

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Safety Insurance (SAFT) by 95.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 6,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.24% . The hedge fund held 288 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25,000, down from 6,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Safety Insurance for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $98.86. About 19,245 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q EPS 60C; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 43,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 325,903 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.39 million, up from 282,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $5.51 during the last trading session, reaching $263.22. About 898,885 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold SAFT shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 15.13 million shares or 19.16% more from 12.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 22,460 shares. Moreover, Reilly Finance Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% or 247,421 shares in its portfolio. Product Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 3,300 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Co reported 6,559 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 379,772 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Stifel Finance has 0% invested in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 14,494 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 1,077 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 6,838 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Finance Services Advsr Incorporated accumulated 21,741 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Regions Finance has invested 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Incorporated accumulated 0% or 4,410 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 14,810 shares or 0% of the stock.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab (Charles) (NYSE:SCHW) by 427,919 shares to 593,552 shares, valued at $25.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 75,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Movado Group (NYSE:MOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bristol John W & Inc reported 2.23% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 103,067 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt reported 73,074 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. 364,006 are held by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 7,702 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advsr Ltd Llc holds 2.6% or 23,435 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Group Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 13,801 shares. Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 668,975 were reported by Westwood Hldg Incorporated. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks invested in 0.05% or 11,644 shares. Davidson Advsrs reported 40,653 shares. Oppenheimer Co Inc holds 0.13% or 19,134 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 4,715 shares. Barnett Inc accumulated 80 shares.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 441 shares to 71,444 shares, valued at $50.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

