Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) to pay $0.90 on Sep 13, 2019; Wingstop (WING) Shorts Decreased By 2.25%

Safety Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) is expected to pay $0.90 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:SAFT) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.90 dividend. Safety Insurance Group Inc’s current price of $97.22 translates into 0.93% yield. Safety Insurance Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $97.22. About 24,120 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q EPS 60C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Safety Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFT); 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries; 30/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) had a decrease of 2.25% in short interest. WING’s SI was 4.11M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.25% from 4.21 million shares previously. With 428,900 avg volume, 10 days are for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)’s short sellers to cover WING’s short positions. The SI to Wingstop Inc’s float is 14.16%. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $99.69. About 319,967 shares traded. Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has risen 103.35% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 103.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WING News: 03/05/2018 – Wingstop 1Q EPS 21c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wingstop; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 23/04/2018 – DJ Wingstop Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WING); 03/05/2018 – Wingstop Sees FY Adj EPS 75c; 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP 1Q TOTAL DOMESTIC STORES COMP GROWTH +9.5%, EST. +5.5%; 03/05/2018 – WINGSTOP SEES FY ADJ. EPS OF 75C, EST. 77C; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys New 2.3% Position in Wingstop; 19/04/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $53

Among 8 analysts covering Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wingstop has $13500 highest and $65 lowest target. $91.78’s average target is -7.93% below currents $99.69 stock price. Wingstop had 18 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 2 report. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) on Tuesday, June 4 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Stephens. Wedbush maintained Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, April 2 by Guggenheim. BMO Capital Markets maintained Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) rating on Monday, June 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $10800 target. Wedbush downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $9200 target in Tuesday, July 16 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold”.

More notable recent Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wingstop (WING) Matches Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “National Chicken Wings Day 2019: Where to Get Free Wings and Other Deals – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “One Thing To Remember About The Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Week Ahead: Monetary Policy, Stats and Geopolitics In Focus – Nasdaq” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian right-wing party calls for end to ‘official multiculturalism’ – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. The company has market cap of $2.94 billion. The Company’s restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It has a 146.6 P/E ratio. As of March 06, 2017, the firm operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. The Company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It has a 14.49 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy.