Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) to pay $0.90 on Sep 13, 2019; Marcato Capital Management LP Raised By $1.21 Million Its Craft Brew Alliance (Call) (BREW) Stake

Safety Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) is expected to pay $0.90 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:SAFT) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.90 dividend. Safety Insurance Group Inc’s current price of $97.22 translates into 0.93% yield. Safety Insurance Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $97.22. About 71,557 shares traded or 75.85% up from the average. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q EPS 60C; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Rev $209.7M; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries; 30/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 21/04/2018 – DJ Safety Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFT); 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M

Marcato Capital Management Lp increased Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) (BREW) stake by 22.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marcato Capital Management Lp acquired 92,991 shares as Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) (BREW)’s stock rose 7.02%. The Marcato Capital Management Lp holds 500,000 shares with $6.99M value, up from 407,009 last quarter. Craft Brew Alliance Inc (Call) now has $264.53M valuation. The stock increased 3.58% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $13.59. About 172,404 shares traded or 67.42% up from the average. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c; 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Among 2 analysts covering Craft Brewers Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Craft Brewers Alliance has $21 highest and $17 lowest target. $19’s average target is 39.81% above currents $13.59 stock price. Craft Brewers Alliance had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Monday, March 11. The stock of Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Maxim Group.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold BREW shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 6.73 million shares or 0.01% more from 6.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Invs Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 149,948 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.08% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) for 97,238 shares. Amer stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Company reported 141,400 shares. Cannell Capital Ltd Liability Co has 2.85% invested in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 675,642 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.01% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Invesco holds 16,853 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Company has 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Inc, California-based fund reported 28,482 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Comml Bank Of America De invested 0% in Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW). Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 72,000 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0% or 42,025 shares.

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) stake by 216,500 shares to 956,500 valued at $17.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) stake by 229,566 shares and now owns 177,443 shares. Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold Safety Insurance Group, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 15.13 million shares or 19.16% more from 12.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The holds 0% or 9,396 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc accumulated 112,435 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 13,341 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) or 3,780 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 20,180 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). 9,861 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Stanley invested in 17,125 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc stated it has 1,242 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen stated it has 1.88% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). 5,400 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Us Fincl Bank De invested in 379 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 5,626 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11 shares.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. The Company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It has a 14.49 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy.