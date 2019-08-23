Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) to pay $0.90 on Sep 13, 2019; Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) Has 1.15 Sentiment

Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 39 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 34 sold and reduced their holdings in Holly Energy Partners LP. The investment managers in our database now hold: 31.02 million shares, down from 31.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Holly Energy Partners LP in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 25 Increased: 20 New Position: 19.

Safety Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) is expected to pay $0.90 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:SAFT) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.90 dividend. Safety Insurance Group Inc's current price of $97.42 translates into 0.92% yield. Safety Insurance Group Inc's dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement.

The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.54. About 123,637 shares traded. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) has declined 5.97% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.97% the S&P500.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing activities of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington. The company has market cap of $2.90 billion. It operates through two divisions, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Units. It has a 15.33 P/E ratio. The firm operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as distillates, such as high- and low-sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils, and gases; crude oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Nj holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. for 129,240 shares. Energy Income Partners Llc owns 5.22 million shares or 2.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. has 1.16% invested in the company for 270,199 shares. The Kansas-based Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. has invested 0.98% in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 4.34 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold Safety Insurance Group, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 15.13 million shares or 19.16% more from 12.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 2,653 shares. Piedmont Advsr Inc has invested 0.01% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 2.14M shares. Moreover, Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Geode Cap Mgmt Lc owns 189,481 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prelude Ltd Co invested in 93 shares or 0% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Parametric Associates Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Pnc Svcs Group Inc holds 443 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 4,793 shares. Aqr Cap Management Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). American Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. The Company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It has a 14.52 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy.