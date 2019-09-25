Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Shareholder Srb Has Upped Its Holding; Lennar (LEN) Share Price Declined While Lodge Hill Capital Raised Position by $2.40 Million

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 246,869 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.96M, up from 196,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.6. About 1.47M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors

Srb Corp increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.24% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.12M, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Safety Insurance Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $103.01. About 34,302 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Rev $209.7M; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q EPS 60C; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “LMC Development Lumen Honored With Grand Aurora Award – PRNewswire” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Residential Construction Companies Gurus Agree on – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do You Know What Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Consider for the Next Residential Construction Rally – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 23,086 shares. Voya Mgmt Llc reported 142,316 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 76,017 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bamco Ny holds 255,599 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Campbell Comm Adviser Limited Liability Com holds 5,185 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd reported 5,513 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 58,819 shares. Money Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.17% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 6,591 shares. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 96,400 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Gradient Invs Limited Liability invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Victory Capital Management invested in 60,247 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Shellback Cap Lp has 1.36% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 225,000 shares. Advisors Asset Inc holds 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 48,044 shares. Bessemer Group Inc has 1,002 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $419.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (Call) (NYSE:OC) by 106,000 shares to 322,000 shares, valued at $18.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) by 228,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,695 shares, and cut its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostic Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 3,441 shares to 4,885 shares, valued at $497,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 69,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

More notable recent Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Safety Insurance Group: Lower Losses Drive Earnings Growth – Motley Fool” on August 02, 2018. More interesting news about Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Safety Insurance Group’s Q3 Earnings Soar on Lower Insurance Losses and Taxes – Motley Fool” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Solid Underwriting Results Help Safety Insurance Book a Profit in the Fourth Quarter – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 27, 2019.