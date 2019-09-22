Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Position Upped by Srb Corp; Credit Capital Investments Has Lowered Its Holding in Micron Technology (MU) as Share Price Rose

Srb Corp increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.24% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.12M, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Safety Insurance Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $101.96. About 106,027 shares traded or 127.71% up from the average. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Rev $209.7M; 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M; 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 102,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 601,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.21 million, down from 703,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 23.46M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 19/04/2018 – DJ Micron Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MU); 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cidel Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bartlett And Company Limited Company invested in 0% or 1,200 shares. Tudor Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 199,446 shares. Bridgewater Assocs LP reported 821,665 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio accumulated 1.68M shares or 0.29% of the stock. Shelton Capital stated it has 118,379 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Brick & Kyle holds 35,130 shares. Vanguard holds 85.74M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Acg Wealth invested in 0.06% or 12,094 shares. Marathon Trading Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,698 shares. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Lp stated it has 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 0.14% or 19,404 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.17% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 4,103 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank Inc invested in 0.02% or 8,161 shares.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $77.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 15,000 shares to 47,000 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 401,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 717,721 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WDC, MU gain on positive pricing note – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Micron – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Micron Heading into Q2 Earnings with MU Stock Up 20% in 2019? – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Micron target boosted on DRAM trends – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Micron (MU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56M for 29.98 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 2.11 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold SAFT shares while 38 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 12.20 million shares or 19.32% less from 15.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Liability Company holds 4,720 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 15,962 shares. Bogle Management Lp De accumulated 16,992 shares. 20,893 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Bessemer Grp reported 35,900 shares. 4,584 are held by Kbc Grp Nv. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 30,795 shares. The California-based California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 18,798 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Inc Limited reported 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Wells Fargo Mn owns 0% invested in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 82,367 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 450 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation reported 13,825 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 2,799 shares to 4,012 shares, valued at $509,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 9,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,718 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).