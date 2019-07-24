Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) and United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group Inc. 90 1.75 N/A 6.78 13.64 United Fire Group Inc. 48 1.09 N/A 0.07 678.68

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Safety Insurance Group Inc. and United Fire Group Inc. United Fire Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Safety Insurance Group Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Safety Insurance Group Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Fire Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Safety Insurance Group Inc. and United Fire Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 5.5% United Fire Group Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s 0.62 beta indicates that its volatility is 38.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. United Fire Group Inc. on the other hand, has -0.07 beta which makes it 107.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Safety Insurance Group Inc. and United Fire Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.7% and 65.5%. 1.7% are Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are United Fire Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safety Insurance Group Inc. -0.84% 1.93% 3.68% 6.48% 14.51% 12.96% United Fire Group Inc. -0.35% 7.98% -14.51% -8.7% -4.21% -16.77%

For the past year Safety Insurance Group Inc. had bullish trend while United Fire Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors United Fire Group Inc.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.