Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

This is a contrast between Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) and The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group Inc. 99 1.20 14.64M 6.78 14.56 The Progressive Corporation 76 2.91 580.51M 5.50 14.74

Demonstrates Safety Insurance Group Inc. and The Progressive Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. The Progressive Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Safety Insurance Group Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of The Progressive Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group Inc. 14,853,896.10% 14.4% 5.5% The Progressive Corporation 761,224,757.41% 23.7% 5.6%

Volatility & Risk

Safety Insurance Group Inc. has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The Progressive Corporation’s 36.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.64 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Safety Insurance Group Inc. and The Progressive Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Progressive Corporation 0 2 5 2.71

Competitively The Progressive Corporation has a consensus price target of $85.71, with potential upside of 10.95%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Safety Insurance Group Inc. and The Progressive Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 84.5% and 81.5% respectively. About 1.7% of Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, The Progressive Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safety Insurance Group Inc. 1.93% 3.45% 5.24% 21.06% 8.24% 20.6% The Progressive Corporation -0.05% -0.94% 5.29% 21.32% 36.28% 34.23%

For the past year Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Progressive Corporation.

Summary

The Progressive Corporation beats on 10 of the 13 factors Safety Insurance Group Inc.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial property-casualty insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segmentÂ’s products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, mobile homes, watercraft, and snowmobiles. The companyÂ’s Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, and pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owners policies, and workersÂ’ compensation insurance, as well as sells personal auto physical damage and auto property damage liability insurance in Australia. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.