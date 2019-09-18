Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Both Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) and MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group Inc. 94 1.81 N/A 6.78 14.56 MBIA Inc. 9 2.96 N/A -2.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Safety Insurance Group Inc. and MBIA Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Safety Insurance Group Inc. and MBIA Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 5.5% MBIA Inc. 0.00% -19% -2.5%

Volatility and Risk

Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.61 beta. From a competition point of view, MBIA Inc. has a 1.3 beta which is 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.5% of Safety Insurance Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.7% of MBIA Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.7% of Safety Insurance Group Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.9% of MBIA Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safety Insurance Group Inc. 1.93% 3.45% 5.24% 21.06% 8.24% 20.6% MBIA Inc. -2% 0.21% -5.57% -1.27% -3.32% 4.6%

For the past year Safety Insurance Group Inc. was more bullish than MBIA Inc.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group Inc. beats MBIA Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, student loan issuers, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include utilities, toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.