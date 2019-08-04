Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B)

Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group Inc. 91 1.74 N/A 6.78 14.56 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 206 1.99 N/A 16328.66 0.01

Demonstrates Safety Insurance Group Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Safety Insurance Group Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Safety Insurance Group Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Berkshire Hathaway Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Safety Insurance Group Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 5.5% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Safety Insurance Group Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $250 average price target and a 23.35% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.5% of Safety Insurance Group Inc. shares and 0% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shares. About 1.7% of Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safety Insurance Group Inc. 1.93% 3.45% 5.24% 21.06% 8.24% 20.6% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. -1.22% -4.28% -5.21% -0.26% 3.18% 0.61%

For the past year Safety Insurance Group Inc. was more bullish than Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. beats Safety Insurance Group Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.