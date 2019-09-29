Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) Reaches $102.63 52-Week High; Compx International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Shorts Up By 57.69%

Compx International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) had an increase of 57.69% in short interest. CIX’s SI was 8,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 57.69% from 5,200 shares previously. With 2,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Compx International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX)’s short sellers to cover CIX’s short positions. The SI to Compx International Inc’s float is 0.5%. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 2,194 shares traded. CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) has risen 22.76% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CIX News: 23/05/2018 – REG-COMPX ANNOUNCES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING; 07/05/2018 – CompX International 1Q EPS 30c; 20/04/2018 DJ CompX International Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIX)

The stock of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) hit a new 52-week high and has $109.81 target or 7.00% above today’s $102.63 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.58 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $109.81 price target is reached, the company will be worth $110.53M more. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $102.63. About 67,671 shares traded or 41.78% up from the average. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M; 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Rev $209.7M; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries; 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q EPS 60C; 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.22, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold CompX International Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.36 million shares or 1.47% more from 1.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Renaissance Limited Co has 0% invested in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) for 177,200 shares. 2,089 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 180,568 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 420 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) for 1,369 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 10,077 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 100 were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. Amer Group holds 0% in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) or 1,049 shares. 124 are held by Ameritas Ptnrs Inc. 1,097 were accumulated by Barclays Pcl. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 28,878 shares. Northern Trust reported 27,711 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX).

CompX International Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $178.43 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Security Products and Marine Components. It has a 11.55 P/E ratio. The Security Products segment makes mechanical and electrical cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. The Company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insuredÂ’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insuredÂ’s own vehicle for collision or other perils. It has a 15.3 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy.