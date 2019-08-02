Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) Is At $97.42 Formed Wedge; Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)’s Sentiment Is 1.95

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) formed wedge up with $104.24 target or 7.00% above today’s $97.42 share price. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) has $1.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $97.42. About 45,357 shares traded or 22.93% up from the average. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Rev $209.7M; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q EPS 60C; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries; 21/04/2018 – DJ Safety Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFT); 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 30/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 144 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 74 sold and decreased their positions in Sage Therapeutics. The funds in our database now have: 53.89 million shares, up from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Sage Therapeutics in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 47 Increased: 96 New Position: 48.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold Safety Insurance Group, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 15.13 million shares or 19.16% more from 12.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $-3.32 earnings per share, down 822.22% or $2.96 from last year’s $-0.36 per share. After $-3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.48% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.29% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $162.41. About 337,672 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 21/03/2018 – Sage Foundation Donates Sage Business Cloud People Technology to Non-Profits; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Pretax Pft GBP171M; 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA Filing and Grant of Priority Review for Brexanolone IV in the Treatment of; 09/05/2018 – Sage lntacct Named 2018 Top Rated Enterprise Resource Planning Solution by TrustRadius; 05/03/2018 Moody's Downgrades The Sage College, Ny To Caa1; Outlook Negative; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Pre-items, Pretax Pft GBP208M; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – H1 ORGANIC RECURRING REVENUE GROWTH OF 6.4% (H1 17: 11.1%); 23/05/2018 – SAGE INTEGRATES PAYPAL TO HELP BUILDERS GET PAID FASTER

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $8.31 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus , as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus.

Dafna Capital Management Llc holds 8.49% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for 123,806 shares.