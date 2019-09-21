Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) and Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Contrasting side by side

Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) and Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group Inc. 94 1.83 N/A 6.78 14.56 Selective Insurance Group Inc. 73 1.63 N/A 3.70 20.31

Table 1 demonstrates Safety Insurance Group Inc. and Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Selective Insurance Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Safety Insurance Group Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Safety Insurance Group Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selective Insurance Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Safety Insurance Group Inc. and Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 5.5% Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 2.8%

Risk and Volatility

Safety Insurance Group Inc. has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.85 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Safety Insurance Group Inc. and Selective Insurance Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Selective Insurance Group Inc. is $75, which is potential 0.82% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Safety Insurance Group Inc. and Selective Insurance Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.5% and 80.4%. Insiders owned 1.7% of Safety Insurance Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2% are Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safety Insurance Group Inc. 1.93% 3.45% 5.24% 21.06% 8.24% 20.6% Selective Insurance Group Inc. -0.16% -0.66% 5.81% 25.48% 27.57% 23.4%

For the past year Safety Insurance Group Inc. was less bullish than Selective Insurance Group Inc.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group Inc. beats Selective Insurance Group Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The companyÂ’s products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insuredÂ’s real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insuredÂ’s negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. Its products and services also comprise flood insurance, which covers property losses. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail insurance agents and brokers, and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in the premiums collected by Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, and E&S Lines segments on fixed income investments, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.