Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN) Contrasting side by side

Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCN), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group Inc. 90 1.75 N/A 6.78 13.64 National General Holdings Corp. 22 0.56 N/A 1.77 13.52

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. National General Holdings Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Safety Insurance Group Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Safety Insurance Group Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 5.5% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.7% of Safety Insurance Group Inc. shares and 16.06% of National General Holdings Corp. shares. About 1.7% of Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safety Insurance Group Inc. -0.84% 1.93% 3.68% 6.48% 14.51% 12.96% National General Holdings Corp. 1.45% 3.86% 21.85% -0.71% -4.54% 20.53%

For the past year Safety Insurance Group Inc. was less bullish than National General Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Safety Insurance Group Inc. beats National General Holdings Corp.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.