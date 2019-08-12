Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) is a company in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.5% of Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Safety Insurance Group Inc. has 1.7% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 6.91% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Safety Insurance Group Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 14.40% 5.50% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Safety Insurance Group Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group Inc. N/A 92 14.56 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

Safety Insurance Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Safety Insurance Group Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Safety Insurance Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 1.83 2.55

The potential upside of the competitors is -98.05%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Safety Insurance Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safety Insurance Group Inc. 1.93% 3.45% 5.24% 21.06% 8.24% 20.6% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.61 shows that Safety Insurance Group Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.76 which is 24.34% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Safety Insurance Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s competitors beat Safety Insurance Group Inc. on 6 of the 5 factors.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.