Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) and EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) Comparison side by side

Both Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) and EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group Inc. 94 1.83 N/A 6.78 14.56 EMC Insurance Group Inc. 35 1.09 N/A 1.21 29.73

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Safety Insurance Group Inc. and EMC Insurance Group Inc. EMC Insurance Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Safety Insurance Group Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Safety Insurance Group Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Safety Insurance Group Inc. and EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 5.5% EMC Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.61 beta. Competitively, EMC Insurance Group Inc. is 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.3 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Safety Insurance Group Inc. and EMC Insurance Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.5% and 81.9% respectively. 1.7% are Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.2% of EMC Insurance Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safety Insurance Group Inc. 1.93% 3.45% 5.24% 21.06% 8.24% 20.6% EMC Insurance Group Inc. -0.03% -0.33% 13.27% 11.13% 36.14% 12.84%

For the past year Safety Insurance Group Inc. was more bullish than EMC Insurance Group Inc.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group Inc. beats EMC Insurance Group Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

EMC Insurance Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment writes commercial and personal lines of insurance products. Its commercial lines of insurance products comprise automobile, property, workersÂ’ compensation, and liability, as well as other products that provide protection with respect to burglary and theft loss, aircraft, marine, and other types of losses; and personal lines of insurance products include automobile, homeowners, and umbrella policies. The Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for other insurers and reinsurers. EMC Insurance Group Inc. offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses, institutions, and individual consumers through independent insurance agents. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. EMC Insurance Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Employers Mutual Casualty Company.