Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) Contrasting side by side

Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group Inc. 89 1.75 N/A 6.78 13.64 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 5 0.51 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Safety Insurance Group Inc. and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 5.5% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Volatility and Risk

Safety Insurance Group Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.62 beta. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s 0.75 beta is the reason why it is 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Safety Insurance Group Inc. and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus price target and a 34.10% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Safety Insurance Group Inc. and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.7% and 84.2%. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safety Insurance Group Inc. -0.84% 1.93% 3.68% 6.48% 14.51% 12.96% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 7.29% 0.56% 16.49% -6.61% -20.44% 33.58%

For the past year Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group Inc. beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.