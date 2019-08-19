Safety Ins Group (SAFT) Holding Lifted by Ronna Sue Cohen; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Valuation Rose, Miller Investment Management LP Has Decreased Position by $925,035

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Safety Ins Group Inc (SAFT) by 8624.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 2.75 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.24% . The institutional investor held 2.79 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 31,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Safety Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 16,648 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 8.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Safety Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFT); 30/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Rev $209.7M; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c

Miller Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp sold 3,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 9,502 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 13,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $251.71. About 358,371 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 8,216 shares. B Riley Wealth Management stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fincl Bank Of America Corp De holds 2.81 million shares. Gofen Glossberg Lc Il holds 43,217 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank invested in 38,772 shares. Optimum Inv holds 0.02% or 263 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1.07M shares. American Intll Group Inc Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Qci Asset Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 625 shares. Parsec Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,137 shares. Albert D Mason invested in 0.92% or 5,058 shares. Sky accumulated 2.39% or 26,015 shares. Cantillon Capital Mgmt Lc reported 2.77% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Whittier Of Nevada Inc holds 0.09% or 4,913 shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na has invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Miller Investment Management Lp, which manages about $380.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 214,645 shares to 453,990 shares, valued at $24.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold SAFT shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 15.13 million shares or 19.16% more from 12.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs holds 0.01% or 1,242 shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 126 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco owns 247,421 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 43,714 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 39 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 22,460 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Co holds 0% or 189,481 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Parametric Assoc Limited Company has 51,456 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 38,738 shares. Principal Group has 0.01% invested in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). State Street Corporation holds 445,682 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Limited Liability invested in 455 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 3,287 shares.

More notable recent Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About Safety Insurance Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SAFT) 14% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Safety Declares First Quarter 2019 Dividend and Schedules Year-End 2018 Events – Business Wire” published on February 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Safety Insurance Group’s Profits Declined, but the News Isn’t All Bad – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Arbella begins offering an unusual type of insurance â€” cyberbullying – Boston Business Journal” published on October 26, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Safety Insurance Group: Lower Losses Drive Earnings Growth – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 02, 2018.