Safehold Inc. (SAFE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Both Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safehold Inc. 27 16.81 N/A 0.66 50.11 Seritage Growth Properties 43 12.51 N/A -2.69 0.00

Demonstrates Safehold Inc. and Seritage Growth Properties earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safehold Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6% Seritage Growth Properties 0.00% -11.7% -3.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Safehold Inc. and Seritage Growth Properties.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safehold Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0.00

$26 is Safehold Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -6.04%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.2% of Safehold Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Seritage Growth Properties are owned by institutional investors. About 9.1% of Safehold Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% are Seritage Growth Properties’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safehold Inc. -1.62% 8.52% 30.96% 84.97% 83.63% 74.75% Seritage Growth Properties 4.14% -3.27% -5.77% 4.58% 0.48% 29.2%

For the past year Safehold Inc. has stronger performance than Seritage Growth Properties

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Safehold Inc. beats Seritage Growth Properties.

Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by SFTY Manager LLC. The firm acquires, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases, or GNLs. It represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. was formed on October 24, 2016 and is based in New York City.

Seritage Growth Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate. It was formed on June 3, 2015 and is based in New York City.