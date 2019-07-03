Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Reaches $31.20 High on Jul, 3; Kellogg Co (K) Sentiment Is 1

The stock of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) reached all time high today, Jul, 3 and still has $32.45 target or 4.00% above today’s $31.20 share price. This indicates more upside for the $961.65M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $32.45 PT is reached, the company will be worth $38.47M more. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $31.2. About 32,791 shares traded. Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) has risen 49.35% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFE News: 27/03/2018 – ISTAR INC STAR.N SAYS CFO GEOFF JERVIS RESIGNED; 10/05/2018 – SAFETY INCOME & GROWTH – ON MAY 7, 2018 CO ENTERED AGREEMENT TO BUY FEE INTEREST & GROUND LEASE AT 635 MADISON AVENUE FOR $151.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SAFETY INCOME & GROWTH INC – QTRLY AFFO $0.30 PER SHARE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Safety Income & Growth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFE); 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Safety, Income; 16/04/2018 – Safety, Income & Growth Sets First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Webcast; 26/04/2018 – Safety Income & Growth 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 27/03/2018 – ISTAR – ANDREW RICHARDSON WILL TAKE ON ROLE OF INTERIM CFO OF BOTH ISTAR AND SAFETY, INCOME AND GROWTH WHILE A SEARCH IS UNDERTAKEN FOR PERMANENT CFO; 06/03/2018 Safety, Income & Growth to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position

Kellogg Co (K) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 236 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 235 reduced and sold equity positions in Kellogg Co. The funds in our database now hold: 288.44 million shares, down from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Kellogg Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 49 Reduced: 186 Increased: 171 New Position: 65.

Safety, Income & Growth Inc. is the first publicly traded firm that focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company has market cap of $961.65 million. The Firm seeks to provide safe, growing income and capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of high quality ground leases. It has a 38.9 P/E ratio. The Firm is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc.

Analysts await Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 233.33% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.09 per share. SAFE’s profit will be $9.25 million for 26.00 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Safehold Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 18.42% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.14 per share. K’s profit will be $316.66 million for 15.23 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.92% negative EPS growth.

Kellogg Company manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.30 billion. The firm operates through U.S. It has a 16.77 P/E ratio. Morning Foods, U.S.

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust holds 99.35% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company for 64.53 million shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 25.02 million shares or 8.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Trust Co Na has 2.56% invested in the company for 214,340 shares. The Texas-based Corda Investment Management Llc. has invested 2.18% in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 133,232 shares.