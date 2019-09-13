Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Reaches $30.41 After 7.00% Up Move; Amp Capital Investors LTD Upped Its Berkley W R (WRB) Holding

The stock of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.26% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $30.41. About 77,968 shares traded. Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) has risen 83.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFE News: 30/05/2018 – Safety, Income & Growth Originates New Ground Lease in Atlanta; 23/04/2018 – iStar Unveils First-Ever Digital Annual Review for 2017; 26/04/2018 – SAFETY INCOME & GROWTH INC – QTRLY AFFO $0.30 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Safety Income & Growth 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – Safety Income & Growth 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 06/03/2018 Safety, Income & Growth to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 16/04/2018 – Safety, Income & Growth Sets First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Webcast; 27/03/2018 – ISTAR INC STAR.N SAYS CFO GEOFF JERVIS RESIGNED; 10/05/2018 – SAFETY INCOME & GROWTH – ON MAY 7, 2018 CO ENTERED AGREEMENT TO BUY FEE INTEREST & GROUND LEASE AT 635 MADISON AVENUE FOR $151.0 MLNThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $1.24 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $32.54 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SAFE worth $86.45 million more.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased Berkley W R Corp (WRB) stake by 44.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Amp Capital Investors Ltd acquired 12,913 shares as Berkley W R Corp (WRB)’s stock rose 14.10%. The Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 41,861 shares with $2.72 million value, up from 28,948 last quarter. Berkley W R Corp now has $12.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $70.7. About 228,560 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures

Among 3 analysts covering W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.R. Berkley has $7300 highest and $5600 lowest target. $64.33’s average target is -9.01% below currents $70.7 stock price. W.R. Berkley had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. Buckingham Research maintained W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) on Thursday, September 12 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, April 24.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 10,226 shares to 193,185 valued at $31.53M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New stake by 8,015 shares and now owns 37,829 shares. Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) was reduced too.

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Safety, Income & Growth Inc. is the first publicly traded firm that focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. The Firm seeks to provide safe, growing income and capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of high quality ground leases. It has a 35.03 P/E ratio. The Firm is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc.