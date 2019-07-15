Safehold Inc. (SAFE) EPS Estimated At $0.30; Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) Covered By 1 Bulls

Analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to report $0.30 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 233.33% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. SAFE’s profit would be $9.25M giving it 27.20 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Safehold Inc.’s analysts see -16.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.64. About 10,449 shares traded. Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) has risen 49.35% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Safety Income & Growth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFE); 16/04/2018 – Safety, Income & Growth Sets First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Webcast; 06/03/2018 Safety, Income & Growth to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 23/04/2018 – iStar Unveils First-Ever Digital Annual Review for 2017; 27/03/2018 – ISTAR INC STAR.N SAYS CFO GEOFF JERVIS RESIGNED; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 26/04/2018 – Safety Income & Growth 1Q EPS 20c; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Safety, Income; 26/04/2018 – Safety Income & Growth 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 30/05/2018 – Safety, Income & Growth Originates New Ground Lease in Atlanta

Among 2 analysts covering Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Safe Bulkers had 3 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. Citigroup maintained Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Citigroup has “Sell” rating and $1.25 target. See Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) latest ratings:

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Sell New Target: $1.25 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $3.5 Maintain

More notable recent Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Safehold’s (NYSE:SAFE) Share Price Gain of 59% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Snap Inc: Bar Set High Ahead Of Earnings Day – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why the AT&T Super-High Dividend Yield Still Seems Safe – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by SFTY Manager LLC. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The firm acquires, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases, or GNLs. It has a 40.7 P/E ratio. It represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. The company has market cap of $210.56 million. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes, primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. It has a 13.55 P/E ratio. As of February 17, 2017, the firm had a fleet of 38 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,421,800 deadweight tons.