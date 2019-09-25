Safehold Inc. (SAFE) EPS Estimated At $0.28; Hilton Capital Management Has Raised Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Position By $10.56 Million

Analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to report $0.28 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 154.55% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. SAFE’s profit would be $11.33 million giving it 26.75 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Safehold Inc.’s analysts see 55.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.96. About 91,918 shares traded. Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) has risen 83.63% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFE News: 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Safety, Income; 27/03/2018 – ISTAR – ANDREW RICHARDSON WILL TAKE ON ROLE OF INTERIM CFO OF BOTH ISTAR AND SAFETY, INCOME AND GROWTH WHILE A SEARCH IS UNDERTAKEN FOR PERMANENT CFO; 23/04/2018 – iStar Unveils First-Ever Digital Annual Review for 2017; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 22/04/2018 – DJ Safety Income & Growth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFE); 30/05/2018 – Safety, Income & Growth Originates New Ground Lease in Atlanta; 06/03/2018 Safety, Income & Growth to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 26/04/2018 – Safety Income & Growth 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 16/04/2018 – Safety, Income & Growth Sets First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Webcast; 26/04/2018 – SAFETY INCOME & GROWTH INC – QTRLY AFFO $0.30 PER SHARE

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) stake by 3829.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hilton Capital Management Llc acquired 251,336 shares as Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA)'s stock declined 0.58%. The Hilton Capital Management Llc holds 257,899 shares with $10.90M value, up from 6,563 last quarter. Comcast Corp New Cl A now has $207.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.71. About 21.17 million shares traded or 26.55% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500.

Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by SFTY Manager LLC. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. The firm acquires, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases, or GNLs. It has a 34.52 P/E ratio. It represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.

