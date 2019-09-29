Safehold Inc. (SAFE) and UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Comparing side by side

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) and UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safehold Inc. 29 0.72 9.98M 0.66 50.11 UMH Properties Inc. 13 -28.00 35.90M -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Safehold Inc. and UMH Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Safehold Inc. and UMH Properties Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safehold Inc. 34,319,119.67% 4% 1.6% UMH Properties Inc. 273,628,048.78% -15.1% -2.7%

Analyst Ratings

Safehold Inc. and UMH Properties Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safehold Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 UMH Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Safehold Inc. has a consensus target price of $26, and a -13.39% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Safehold Inc. and UMH Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.2% and 59.4% respectively. Safehold Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.1%. Competitively, UMH Properties Inc. has 8.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safehold Inc. -1.62% 8.52% 30.96% 84.97% 83.63% 74.75% UMH Properties Inc. 1.54% 6.48% -5.87% -5.67% -11.86% 11.06%

For the past year Safehold Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than UMH Properties Inc.

Summary

Safehold Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors UMH Properties Inc.

Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by SFTY Manager LLC. The firm acquires, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases, or GNLs. It represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. was formed on October 24, 2016 and is based in New York City.

UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents. The firm invests in the real estate markets of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Tennessee. In addition, it invests in debt and equity securities of REITs. United Mobile Homes was incorporated in 1968. The company was formerly known as United Mobile Homes, Inc. UMH Properties is based in Freehold, New Jersey.