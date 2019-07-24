Safehold Inc. (SAFE) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Comparing side by side

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safehold Inc. 24 17.52 N/A 0.66 41.89 Seritage Growth Properties 43 11.11 N/A -2.69 0.00

In table 1 we can see Safehold Inc. and Seritage Growth Properties’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safehold Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6% Seritage Growth Properties 0.00% -11.7% -3.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Safehold Inc. and Seritage Growth Properties are owned by institutional investors at 36.7% and 0% respectively. 42.7% are Safehold Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Seritage Growth Properties’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safehold Inc. 4.77% 19.06% 46.56% 49.1% 49.35% 46.09% Seritage Growth Properties -0.55% 1% 4.95% 19.03% 21.32% 40.27%

For the past year Safehold Inc. was more bullish than Seritage Growth Properties.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Safehold Inc. beats Seritage Growth Properties.

Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by SFTY Manager LLC. The firm acquires, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases, or GNLs. It represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. was formed on October 24, 2016 and is based in New York City.

Seritage Growth Properties is a real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified retail real estate. It was formed on June 3, 2015 and is based in New York City.