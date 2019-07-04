Safehold Inc. (SAFE) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) is a company in the REIT – Diversified industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Safehold Inc. has 36.7% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 65.94% institutional ownership for its peers. 42.7% of Safehold Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.89% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Safehold Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safehold Inc. 0.00% 4.00% 1.60% Industry Average 5.48% 10.89% 2.80%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Safehold Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Safehold Inc. N/A 23 41.89 Industry Average 33.72M 615.07M 117.56

Safehold Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Safehold Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Safehold Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safehold Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.42 1.88 2.56

With consensus target price of $22, Safehold Inc. has a potential downside of -29.49%. As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 18.24%. The analysts’ view based on the data given earlier is that Safehold Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Safehold Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safehold Inc. 4.77% 19.06% 46.56% 49.1% 49.35% 46.09% Industry Average 2.63% 3.86% 7.19% 10.93% 16.92% 17.29%

For the past year Safehold Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

Safehold Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Safehold Inc.’s rivals beat Safehold Inc.

Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by SFTY Manager LLC. The firm acquires, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases, or GNLs. It represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. was formed on October 24, 2016 and is based in New York City.