Safehold Inc. (SAFE) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Safehold Inc. has 34.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Safehold Inc. has 9.1% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.08% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Safehold Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safehold Inc. 0.00% 4.00% 1.60% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Safehold Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Safehold Inc. N/A 26 50.11 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Safehold Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Safehold Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safehold Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.42 1.77 2.63

As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 21.29%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Safehold Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safehold Inc. -1.62% 8.52% 30.96% 84.97% 83.63% 74.75% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Safehold Inc. has stronger performance than Safehold Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Safehold Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Safehold Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by SFTY Manager LLC. The firm acquires, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases, or GNLs. It represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. was formed on October 24, 2016 and is based in New York City.