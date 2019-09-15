Safehold Inc. (SAFE) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) is a company in the REIT – Diversified industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Safehold Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.52% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Safehold Inc. has 9.1% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.08% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Safehold Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safehold Inc. 0.00% 4.00% 1.60% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Safehold Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Safehold Inc. N/A 27 50.11 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Safehold Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Safehold Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Safehold Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safehold Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.33 2.58

As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 49.34%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Safehold Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safehold Inc. -1.62% 8.52% 30.96% 84.97% 83.63% 74.75% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Safehold Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Safehold Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Safehold Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Safehold Inc.

Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by SFTY Manager LLC. The firm acquires, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases, or GNLs. It represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. was formed on October 24, 2016 and is based in New York City.