Safehold Inc. (SAFE) and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) Comparison side by side

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safehold Inc. 27 16.81 N/A 0.66 50.11 Gladstone Land Corporation 12 7.48 N/A 0.13 89.07

Table 1 demonstrates Safehold Inc. and Gladstone Land Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gladstone Land Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Safehold Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Safehold Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safehold Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6% Gladstone Land Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 0.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Safehold Inc. and Gladstone Land Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safehold Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Gladstone Land Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Safehold Inc.’s downside potential is -6.04% at a $26 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Safehold Inc. and Gladstone Land Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.2% and 26.6%. About 9.1% of Safehold Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 10% of Gladstone Land Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safehold Inc. -1.62% 8.52% 30.96% 84.97% 83.63% 74.75% Gladstone Land Corporation -1.03% 0.17% -8.23% -5.04% -1.88% 0.09%

For the past year Safehold Inc. has stronger performance than Gladstone Land Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Safehold Inc. beats Gladstone Land Corporation.

Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by SFTY Manager LLC. The firm acquires, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases, or GNLs. It represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. was formed on October 24, 2016 and is based in New York City.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of June 30, 2018, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.51 per share. Gladstone Land currently owns 79 farms, comprised of 67,060 acres in 9 different states across the U.S., valued at approximately $560 million. Its acreage is predominantly concentrated in locations where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops (e.g., berries and vegetables), which are generally planted and harvested annually, as well as permanent crops (e.g., almonds, blueberries, and pistachios), which are generally planted every 10 to 20-plus years. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 66 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The current per-share distribution rate on its common stock is $0.04435 per month, or $0.5322 per year.