Safehold Inc. (SAFE) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) Comparison side by side

As REIT – Diversified companies, Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safehold Inc. 26 17.18 N/A 0.66 50.11 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 5.63 N/A 0.39 35.78

Table 1 highlights Safehold Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Empire State Realty OP L.P. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Safehold Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Safehold Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Empire State Realty OP L.P., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safehold Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6% Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Safehold Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safehold Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Safehold Inc. is $25, with potential downside of -13.34%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Safehold Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.2% and 1.48%. Safehold Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.1%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safehold Inc. -1.62% 8.52% 30.96% 84.97% 83.63% 74.75% Empire State Realty OP L.P. -3.3% -9.39% -9.58% -17.29% -30.22% 0.79%

For the past year Safehold Inc. was more bullish than Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Summary

Safehold Inc. beats Empire State Realty OP L.P. on 11 of the 10 factors.

Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by SFTY Manager LLC. The firm acquires, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases, or GNLs. It represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. was formed on October 24, 2016 and is based in New York City.