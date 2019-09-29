Safehold Inc. (SAFE) and Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) and Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safehold Inc. 29 0.72 9.98M 0.66 50.11 Cousins Properties Incorporated 35 0.00 145.66M 0.93 38.03

Demonstrates Safehold Inc. and Cousins Properties Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Cousins Properties Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Safehold Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Safehold Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Cousins Properties Incorporated, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Safehold Inc. and Cousins Properties Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safehold Inc. 34,319,119.67% 4% 1.6% Cousins Properties Incorporated 412,985,540.12% 1.7% 1.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Safehold Inc. and Cousins Properties Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safehold Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Cousins Properties Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Safehold Inc. has a consensus target price of $26, and a -13.39% downside potential. Competitively the average target price of Cousins Properties Incorporated is $42, which is potential 11.91% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cousins Properties Incorporated looks more robust than Safehold Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Safehold Inc. and Cousins Properties Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 34.2% and 73.3% respectively. About 9.1% of Safehold Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Cousins Properties Incorporated has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safehold Inc. -1.62% 8.52% 30.96% 84.97% 83.63% 74.75% Cousins Properties Incorporated -4.76% -4.58% -7.62% -0.28% -4.09% 11.33%

For the past year Safehold Inc. was more bullish than Cousins Properties Incorporated.

Summary

On 9 of the 14 factors Cousins Properties Incorporated beats Safehold Inc.

Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by SFTY Manager LLC. The firm acquires, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases, or GNLs. It represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. was formed on October 24, 2016 and is based in New York City.

Cousins Properties Incorporated, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, develops, and manages real estate portfolio, as well as performs certain real estate-related services in the United States. The company operates through four divisions: Office/Multi-Family, Retail, Industrial, and Land. The Office/Multi-Family division develops and manages office projects primarily in Austin, Dallas, Charlotte, Birmingham, and Atlanta; develops and sells multi-family projects in urban locations in the southeastern United States; and manages and leases office properties owned by third parties. It also develops mixed use projects that contain multiple product types in communities where individuals live, work, and seek entertainment. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned interests in 20 operating office properties; and had 5 office or multi-family projects under development or redevelopment. The Retail division develops and manages retail shopping centers principally in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas, and Florida. As of the above date, this division owned 10 operating retail properties; and had 3 projects and 1 expansion under development. The Industrial division develops institutional warehouse and distribution properties in the metropolitan Atlanta area and the Dallas market. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned one operating industrial property and three projects under development. The Land division engages in the acquisition and entitlement of land, the development and sale of residential lots, and the acquisition and sale of certain undeveloped tracts of land to third parties. As of the above date, this division had 24 residential communities under development. The company qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cousins Properties was founded in 1958 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.