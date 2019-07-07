Safehold Inc. (SAFE) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI.PC) Contrasting side by side

Both Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI.PC) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safehold Inc. 23 16.38 N/A 0.66 41.89 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 25 0.00 N/A 1.53 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Safehold Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safehold Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Safehold Inc. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 42.7% of Safehold Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safehold Inc. 4.77% 19.06% 46.56% 49.1% 49.35% 46.09% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Safehold Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.

Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by SFTY Manager LLC. The firm acquires, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases, or GNLs. It represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. was formed on October 24, 2016 and is based in New York City.