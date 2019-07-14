Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Analysts See $0.30 EPS; Qci Asset Management Has Decreased By $4.32 Million Its Ventas (VTR) Position

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased Ventas Inc (VTR) stake by 21.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 68,629 shares as Ventas Inc (VTR)’s stock declined 0.05%. The Qci Asset Management Inc holds 253,414 shares with $16.17M value, down from 322,043 last quarter. Ventas Inc now has $25.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $69.12. About 2.03M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership

Analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to report $0.30 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 233.33% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. SAFE’s profit would be $9.24M giving it 27.10 P/E if the $0.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Safehold Inc.’s analysts see -16.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.52. About 43,780 shares traded. Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) has risen 49.35% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFE News: 23/04/2018 – iStar Unveils First-Ever Digital Annual Review for 2017; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Safety, Income; 26/04/2018 – Safety Income & Growth 1Q EPS 20c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Safety Income & Growth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFE); 27/03/2018 – ISTAR INC STAR.N SAYS CFO GEOFF JERVIS RESIGNED; 26/04/2018 – SAFETY INCOME & GROWTH INC – QTRLY AFFO $0.30 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – SAFETY INCOME & GROWTH – ON MAY 7, 2018 CO ENTERED AGREEMENT TO BUY FEE INTEREST & GROUND LEASE AT 635 MADISON AVENUE FOR $151.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Safety Income & Growth 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 27/03/2018 – ISTAR – ANDREW RICHARDSON WILL TAKE ON ROLE OF INTERIM CFO OF BOTH ISTAR AND SAFETY, INCOME AND GROWTH WHILE A SEARCH IS UNDERTAKEN FOR PERMANENT CFO; 16/04/2018 – Safety, Income & Growth Sets First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Webcast

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Eii Cap Management has 2.39% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 68,011 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt accumulated 8,996 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 2,512 shares. Conning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 6,775 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 2,743 shares. Envestnet Asset owns 547,571 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 11,641 were reported by Amica Mutual Insur Com. Eventide Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 6,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.14% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). National Pension Serv reported 455,481 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.03% or 40,833 shares in its portfolio. 6,816 are held by Fincl Counselors Incorporated. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 36,715 shares. Hudock Capital Group Incorporated Limited Company invested in 1,407 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 53,714 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Among 6 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) rating on Wednesday, June 19. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $73 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of VTR in report on Monday, March 4 with “Market Perform” rating. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The stock of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, February 11. The stock of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America. The stock of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc.

Qci Asset Management Inc increased Schwab Emerging Markets Equity (SCHE) stake by 67,896 shares to 678,553 valued at $17.65M in 2019Q1. It also upped Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) stake by 3,538 shares and now owns 107,682 shares. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) was raised too.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. $633,096 worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) was sold by Probst Robert F on Monday, February 11. CAFARO DEBRA A had sold 68,084 shares worth $4.36M on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VTR’s profit will be $356.22 million for 18.00 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by SFTY Manager LLC. The company has market cap of $1.00 billion. The firm acquires, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases, or GNLs. It has a 40.55 P/E ratio. It represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon.